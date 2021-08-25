Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Traton SE (OTCMKTS:TRATF) fell 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.00. 550 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average session volume of 925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRATF. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Traton in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.09.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

