Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Stock analysts at Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on COOK. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Traeger in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

NYSE COOK opened at $24.72 on Monday. Traeger has a 12 month low of $21.95 and a 12 month high of $32.59.

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

