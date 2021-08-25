Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.45% from the company’s current price.

NYSE:COOK opened at $24.72 on Monday. Traeger has a 1-year low of $21.95 and a 1-year high of $32.59.

About Traeger

Traeger Inc provides wood pellet grill. The company’s pellet grills utilize wood-fired convection power, owners can grill, smoke, bake, roast, braise and barbecue meals on one cooking system. Traeger Inc is headquartered in Salt Lake City.

