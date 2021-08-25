Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA)

Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 1,793 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,592% compared to the typical daily volume of 106 call options.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KURA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kura Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Kura Oncology from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KURA. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at $133,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Kura Oncology by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kura Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at $223,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KURA opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.97 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.11. Kura Oncology has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Equities research analysts expect that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kura Oncology Company Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company which engages in the research and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer. Its pipeline includes Tipifarnib which is a Farnesyl transferase inhibitor for HRAS Mutant Solid Tumors, Chronic Myelomonocytic Leukemia; KO-947 which is an ERK inhibitor for MAPK Pathway Tumors; and KO-539 which is a Menin MLL inhibitor for acute leukemias.

