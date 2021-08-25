Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 15,135 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 871% compared to the typical volume of 1,558 call options.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KDMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kadmon from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadmon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kadmon in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.83.

Get Kadmon alerts:

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 20.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Kadmon by 18.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Kadmon by 1.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 293,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Kadmon by 21.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 32,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kadmon by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kadmon stock opened at $5.39 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $928.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26. Kadmon has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a current ratio of 9.46.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Kadmon will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.