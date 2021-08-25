Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

TOTZF opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

Total Energy Services Company Profile

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

