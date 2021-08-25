Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) PT Lowered to C$6.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Total Energy Services (OTCMKTS:TOTZF) had its target price reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Total Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

TOTZF opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34. Total Energy Services has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.19.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

