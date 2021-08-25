Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.33 EPS

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:TOL traded up $2.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.41. 32,769 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,012. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.54. The firm has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Toll Brothers has a 1-year low of $39.81 and a 1-year high of $68.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In other news, Director Richard J. Braemer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.41, for a total transaction of $624,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Toll Brothers stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186,969 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.81% of Toll Brothers worth $57,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TOL. Zacks Investment Research cut Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Barclays boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Toll Brothers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.35.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

