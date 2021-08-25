TIM (NYSE:TIMB) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.02 and last traded at $11.05. 1,901 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 420,113 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.22.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered TIM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays upped their target price on TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1428 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.4%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in TIM during the first quarter worth $50,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in TIM by 57.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in TIM during the first quarter worth $119,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TIM by 12.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in TIM during the second quarter worth $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

TIM Company Profile (NYSE:TIMB)

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It provides mobile voice and data services, broadband Internet access, value-added services, and other telecommunications services and products. The company provides services for individuals, as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

