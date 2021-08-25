TheStreet Upgrades Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) to B

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Golden Entertainment from $42.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of Golden Entertainment stock opened at $48.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 2.92. Golden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $54.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.59.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $2.28. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $292.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.67 million. Equities research analysts predict that Golden Entertainment will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert L. Miodunski sold 12,500 shares of Golden Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total value of $528,625.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,231,886.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1,793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 93,022 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 12,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 152,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 43,253 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 106,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Golden Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at $483,000. 52.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

