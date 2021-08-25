Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock from an overweight rating to an underweight rating. The stock traded as low as $9.85 and last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 70689 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.17.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on TBPH. Citigroup dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Theravance Biopharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $196,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $207,000. 69.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $678.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.19.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $12.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.02 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma, Inc. will post -3.46 EPS for the current year.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, research, development, and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its products include telavancin under the VIBATIV brand, revefenacin under the TD 4208 brand, and neprilysin. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

