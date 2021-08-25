The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.12% and a net margin of 29.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE TD opened at $68.09 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.22. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $124.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.42, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a $0.6521 dividend. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is 63.91%.

TD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.40.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

