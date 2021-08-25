The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by ARGI Investment Services LLC

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 32.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,242 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. United Bank increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 13,075 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,701 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,046 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co acquired a new stake in The TJX Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $683,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The TJX Companies by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,002 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their target price on The TJX Companies from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.37.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $75.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.49. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $50.06 and a one year high of $76.16. The company has a market capitalization of $90.86 billion, a PE ratio of 36.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

