The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of The Timken worth $4,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 346.0% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 38.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 11.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 24.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

TKR opened at $74.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $92.39. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 1.74.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.27%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.00.

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Woods sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.22, for a total value of $200,606.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,577,635.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

