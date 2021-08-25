The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWGAY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. AlphaValue raised shares of The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of SWGAY stock opened at $14.19 on Wednesday. The Swatch Group has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $18.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.61.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

