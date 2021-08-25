The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.66 Per Share

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, September 10th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a positive change from The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro has raised its dividend by 16.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a payout ratio of 28.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $8.53 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.9%.

Shares of SMG stock opened at $158.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 66.94% and a net margin of 11.11%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SMG. Raymond James lowered their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $224.56.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 378,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,478 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.68% of The Scotts Miracle-Gro worth $72,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.13% of the company’s stock.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

