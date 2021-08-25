The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Shares Gap Down to $12.35

Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $12.35, but opened at $12.02. The RealReal shares last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 7,879 shares.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of The RealReal in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Bank of America raised shares of The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.18.

Get The RealReal alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 3.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The RealReal had a negative net margin of 60.88% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The company had revenue of $104.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Julie Wainwright sold 47,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $950,529.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,913,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,318,620.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 3,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.38, for a total transaction of $81,458.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 218,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,458,125. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,140 shares of company stock valued at $2,749,134 in the last three months. Company insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $1,712,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $38,217,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 2,072 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The RealReal in the 1st quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of The RealReal by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL)

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for The RealReal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RealReal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.