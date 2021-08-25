The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.69 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research report issued on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.69 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.67. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Kraft Heinz’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

KHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

Shares of KHC opened at $36.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.05. The Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $28.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. The Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. The Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,744,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299,740 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,695,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,674,000 after purchasing an additional 243,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,674,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,210,107,000 after purchasing an additional 953,994 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 40.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,269,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz by 8.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,677,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,357,000 after acquiring an additional 875,574 shares in the last quarter. 59.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, ambient meals, frozen and chilled meals and for infant and nutrition.

