The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Position Lifted by Cullen Capital Management LLC

Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,996,000 after acquiring an additional 23,512 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 623,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,873,000 after buying an additional 38,932 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,410,000 after buying an additional 21,475 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after buying an additional 44,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after buying an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

Shares of SJM traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $126.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,886. The company has a 50-day moving average of $130.73. The company has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $108.10 and a fifty-two week high of $140.65.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

SJM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

In other The J. M. Smucker news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Article: Systematic Risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.