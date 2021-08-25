The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by JCIC Asset Management Inc.

JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 1.9% of JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HD. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $1,643,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE HD traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $323.88. The stock had a trading volume of 193,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,964,157. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $344.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $322.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

