The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.

NYSE:GDV opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $26.95.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

