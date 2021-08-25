The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of 0.11 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th.
NYSE:GDV opened at $26.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.39. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $17.46 and a 52 week high of $26.95.
The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile
