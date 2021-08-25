The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT Lowered to $90.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on ENSG. Truist dropped their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.40.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group stock opened at $81.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.43. The Ensign Group has a 52 week low of $52.89 and a 52 week high of $98.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,311.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $131,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,711,810.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,983 shares of company stock valued at $256,762 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 84.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

See Also: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.