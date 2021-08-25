The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Bought by C WorldWide Group Holding A S

C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,512 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,833 shares during the quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $6,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,967,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,523,704,000 after buying an additional 17,773 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 2,347,080 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $901,490,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,239,574 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $860,256,000 after purchasing an additional 83,926 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 908,415 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,914,000 after purchasing an additional 116,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 103.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 883,428 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $339,316,000 after purchasing an additional 449,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cooper Companies alerts:

The Cooper Companies stock traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $445.08. 2,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,815. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $301.64 and a 12-month high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $21.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $410.90.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $691.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 13.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. The Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.62%.

In other news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.54, for a total transaction of $1,824,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on COO. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $445.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The Cooper Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.79.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Article: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for The Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.