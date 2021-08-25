The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities researchers at CIBC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$90.00 target price on the bank’s stock. CIBC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “na” rating and set a C$83.00 price target (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CSFB set a C$85.00 price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$84.69.

BNS traded up C$0.43 on Wednesday, reaching C$80.03. The company had a trading volume of 311,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,849,060. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$79.44. The stock has a market cap of C$97.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.89. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of C$53.54 and a one year high of C$82.35.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The company had revenue of C$7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.85 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8999998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

