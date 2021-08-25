The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Given New C$84.00 Price Target at CSFB

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) had its price target decreased by research analysts at CSFB from C$85.00 to C$84.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 4.44% from the stock’s current price.

BNS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$81.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$90.00 price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “na” rating and set a C$83.00 price objective (up previously from C$82.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$85.11.

Shares of TSE BNS traded up C$0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$80.43. 2,322,299 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,860,199. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$53.54 and a fifty-two week high of C$82.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$97.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$79.44.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The bank reported C$1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.71 by C$0.19. The business had revenue of C$7.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.85 billion. Analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.8999998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

