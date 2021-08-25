The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.

BNS opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.

Get The Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.68%.

BNS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. CIBC boosted their target price on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.37.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.