The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS.
BNS opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of $40.15 and a 12 month high of $68.02. The firm has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th were issued a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.68%.
The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile
Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.
