The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.51 EPS

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51, Briefing.com reports. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE BNS opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $68.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.53. The stock has a market cap of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.68%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BNS shares. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays upgraded The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

