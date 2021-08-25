The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.38 EPS

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The bank reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.38, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.04 EPS.

BNS stock opened at $63.20 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.53. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $40.15 and a 12-month high of $68.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.745 dividend. This is a boost from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is presently 72.68%.

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$77.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.37.

About The Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

