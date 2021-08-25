The Bank of Nova Scotia Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.71 (NYSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.7095 per share by the bank on Wednesday, October 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th.

The Bank of Nova Scotia has increased its dividend payment by 10.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of BNS traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $64.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,390,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,055. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.53. The firm has a market cap of $77.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $40.15 and a 1-year high of $68.02.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BNS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays raised shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.25.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

