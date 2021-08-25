TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) versus SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) Head to Head Contrast

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI) and SandRidge Energy (NYSE:SD) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

TETRA Technologies has a beta of 3.2, suggesting that its share price is 220% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SandRidge Energy has a beta of 3.32, suggesting that its share price is 232% more volatile than the S&P 500.

48.1% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.9% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.7% of TETRA Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of SandRidge Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares TETRA Technologies and SandRidge Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TETRA Technologies 18.06% -23.60% -2.78% SandRidge Energy 1.90% 27.73% 15.05%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TETRA Technologies and SandRidge Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TETRA Technologies $377.71 million 0.98 -$51.14 million ($0.11) -26.64 SandRidge Energy $114.98 million 2.83 -$277.35 million N/A N/A

TETRA Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than SandRidge Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for TETRA Technologies and SandRidge Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TETRA Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 SandRidge Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.39%. Given TETRA Technologies’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe TETRA Technologies is more favorable than SandRidge Energy.

Summary

TETRA Technologies beats SandRidge Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc. is a geographically diversified oil and gas services company, which engages in the completion of fluids and associated products and services. It operates through the following segments: Completion Fluids and Products and Water and Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids and Products division manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry. The Water and Flowback Services division provides onshore oil and gas operators with comprehensive water management services. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

SandRidge Energy Company Profile

SandRidge Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates in United States Mid-Continent, and North Park Basin of Colorado. The company was founded by Noah Malone Mitchell III in 1984 and is headquartered in Oklahoma, OK.

