Tesco (LON:TSCO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $203.33

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 203.33 ($2.66) and last traded at GBX 252 ($3.29), with a volume of 5150822 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 246.50 ($3.22).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 233.62. The company has a market cap of £19.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.14.

In other news, insider John Allan acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.07) per share, with a total value of £47,000 ($61,405.80). Also, insider Bertrand Bodson acquired 44,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 226 ($2.95) per share, for a total transaction of £99,636.62 ($130,175.88).

About Tesco (LON:TSCO)

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing and retail banking activities. It provides food products in stores and online; and operates mobile virtual network. The company is also involved in the food wholesaling activities; and provision of banking, insurance, and money services.

