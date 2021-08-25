Terra Virtua Kolect One Day Volume Reaches $57.82 Million (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (CURRENCY:TVK) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 25th. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $175.96 million and approximately $57.82 million worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000669 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.68 or 0.00054472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003150 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014678 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053116 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.88 or 0.00781737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.78 or 0.00101638 BTC.

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) is a coin. It was first traded on December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 537,071,992 coins. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official message board is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7 . Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is terravirtua.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is an immersive collectible platform across Mobile, AR and VR with unique social, gaming and creative experiences, enabled by blockchain. Terra Virtua's approach to collectibles is to engage users in new and unique ways. Using gamification, it moves from just collecting for the sake of completion to engaging users through competing and creating new experiences. “

