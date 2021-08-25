TeraGo (TSE:TGO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $5.05

TeraGo Inc. (TSE:TGO) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$5.05 and last traded at C$5.10, with a volume of 600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$5.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.06 million and a P/E ratio of -9.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.50.

TeraGo Company Profile (TSE:TGO)

TeraGo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides connectivity, colocation, and enterprise infrastructure cloud services for businesses primarily in Canada. The company owns and operates a carrier-grade multi-protocol label switching enabled wireline and fixed wireless, and Internet protocol communications network that provide Internet access, private interconnection, and data connectivity services.

