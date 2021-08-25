Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.64

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.64 and last traded at $74.43, with a volume of 14571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.68.

A number of research firms have weighed in on THC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,596,656. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 52,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

