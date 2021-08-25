Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Sets New 12-Month High at $74.64

Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $74.64 and last traded at $74.43, with a volume of 14571 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.68.
A number of research firms have weighed in on THC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tenet Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.71.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 2.61.
In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 65,408 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total transaction of $4,516,422.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 95,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,596,656. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $359,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 2,095.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 52,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 11,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.87% of the company’s stock.
About Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
