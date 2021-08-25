Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) Stock Position Lowered by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lessened its position in Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,964 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 11,257 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tenax Therapeutics were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TENX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 747,832 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 320,800 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,301 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 19,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENX opened at $1.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.42. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $3.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.81.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.03. On average, research analysts predict that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company develops levosimendan, which completed a phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction; and Imatinib, a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

