Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz Sells 4,059 Shares of Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,059 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $165,850.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.55. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.81 and a beta of 1.69.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The business had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TENB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.83.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Tenable by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,910,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,439,000 after acquiring an additional 393,360 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,738,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,004,000 after acquiring an additional 406,430 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,241 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,492,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,788 shares during the period. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenable by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,316,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,123,000 after purchasing an additional 256,761 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.80% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

