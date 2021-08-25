Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Sells $264,554.50 in Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,550 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $264,554.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,605,453.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Amit Yoran also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Amit Yoran sold 5,930 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total transaction of $242,299.80.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of Tenable stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total transaction of $1,509,375.00.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.25 and a 52 week high of $58.45. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -163.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.55.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 74.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TENB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.83.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

