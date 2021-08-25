Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) vs. ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) Critical Contrast

Television Broadcasts (OTCMKTS:TVBCY) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

76.0% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Television Broadcasts and ViacomCBS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Television Broadcasts 0 0 0 0 N/A ViacomCBS 3 9 9 0 2.29

ViacomCBS has a consensus target price of $48.90, suggesting a potential upside of 20.16%. Given ViacomCBS’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ViacomCBS is more favorable than Television Broadcasts.

Profitability

This table compares Television Broadcasts and ViacomCBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Television Broadcasts N/A N/A N/A ViacomCBS 12.51% 15.64% 5.25%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Television Broadcasts and ViacomCBS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Television Broadcasts $351.23 million 1.04 -$36.21 million N/A N/A ViacomCBS $25.29 billion 1.04 $2.42 billion $4.20 9.69

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than Television Broadcasts.

Risk and Volatility

Television Broadcasts has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.66, suggesting that its share price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ViacomCBS beats Television Broadcasts on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Television Broadcasts

Television Broadcasts Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in terrestrial television broadcasting, program production, and other television-related activities. It operates through Hong Kong TV Broadcasting, myTV SUPER, Big Big Channel and E-Commerce Business, Programme Licensing and Distribution, Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere, and Other Activities segments. The Hong Kong TV Broadcasting segment is involved in the broadcasting of television programs and commercials on terrestrial TV platforms; production of programs; and co-production of dramas. The myTV SUPER segment provides over-the-top services; and operates website portals. The Big Big Channel and E-Commerce Business segment operates an online social media and e-commerce platform; and provides music entertainment, event, and digital marketing services. The Programme Licensing and Distribution segment distributes television programs and channels to telecast, video, and media operators. The Overseas pay TV and TVB Anywhere segment offers pay television and OTT services to subscribers. The Other Activities segment engages in property investment and other activities. The company also offers agency services on design, production, and exhibition of advertisements; film rights and program licensing; provides consultancy, management, and agency services to artistes; and produces, publishes, and licenses musical works and sells sound recordings, as well as offers corporate finance services. In addition, it produces motion pictures for theatrical release and distribution; provides satellite and subscription television programs; and licenses and distributes films. Further, the company engages in production of programs and provision of marketing materials; and provision of programming and channel services. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Malaysia, Singapore, the United States, Canada, Vietnam, Australia, Europe, and internationally. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Kowloon, Hong Kong.

About ViacomCBS

ViacomCBS, Inc. operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN. The Cable Networks includes Showtime Networks, CBS Sports Network, and Smithsonian Networks. The Publishing segment manages the Simon & Schuster’s consumer book publishing business with imprints such as Simon & Schuster, Pocket Books, Scribner, and Atria Books. The Local Media segment handles the CBS Television Stations, and CBS Local Digital Media, with revenues generated primarily from advertising sales and retransmission fees. The company was founded by Sumner Murray Redstone in 1986 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

