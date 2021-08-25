Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG (ETR:O2D) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €2.71 ($3.19).

O2D has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.31 ($2.72) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Warburg Research set a €2.60 ($3.06) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a €2.70 ($3.18) price objective on Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Get Telefónica Deutschland alerts:

ETR:O2D opened at €2.46 ($2.89) on Wednesday. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52 week low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 52 week high of €2.63 ($3.09). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a PE ratio of 22.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71.

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Deutschland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica Deutschland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.