Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.29 Million

Brokerages expect Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP) to post $141.29 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Teekay LNG Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $136.44 million to $147.72 million. Teekay LNG Partners reported sales of $144.99 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teekay LNG Partners will report full year sales of $574.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $564.63 million to $583.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $563.33 million, with estimates ranging from $523.78 million to $580.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Teekay LNG Partners.

Teekay LNG Partners (NYSE:TGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). Teekay LNG Partners had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 35.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TGP. Jefferies Financial Group set a $15.03 price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Teekay LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Teekay LNG Partners from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 676.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,213,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056,868 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,214,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $108,873,000 after buying an additional 195,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 261.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,439,000 after acquiring an additional 164,800 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 2,307,516 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $33,205,000 after acquiring an additional 119,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Teekay LNG Partners by 316.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 152,098 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 115,541 shares during the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGP traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,451. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Teekay LNG Partners has a 12 month low of $10.06 and a 12 month high of $16.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. Teekay LNG Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.94%.

Teekay LNG Partners LP provides marine transportation services for liquefied natural gas, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: LNG, LPG and conventional tanker. The company was founded on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

