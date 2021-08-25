TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $76.52, but opened at $74.56. TechTarget shares last traded at $76.98, with a volume of 573 shares.

Specifically, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total value of $233,715.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $1,410,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,749 shares of company stock worth $3,118,159. 10.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TTGT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.38.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.32. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.60 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.03 million. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TechTarget by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in TechTarget by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,953 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in TechTarget by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 22,399 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,263 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,156 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TechTarget Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTGT)

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

