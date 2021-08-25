TBH Global Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

TBH Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $91,766,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $67,885,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $60,102,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $59,945,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the 1st quarter valued at $50,972,000. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:XM opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. Qualtrics International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.36 and a fifty-two week high of $57.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. The stock has a market cap of $22.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.77.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.66 million. Qualtrics International’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Qualtrics International from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.83.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

