Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stake Lessened by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Target during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 166.0% in the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 73.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total value of $19,969,310.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $250.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $143.38 and a twelve month high of $267.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.80.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

