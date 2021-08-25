Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lowered its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,966 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Target in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 166.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 7,200.0% in the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT opened at $250.65 on Wednesday. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $143.38 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $251.12. The company has a market cap of $124.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 44.68%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 12.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.22%.

Target announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 18th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TGT. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Target from $233.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Target from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Target from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.80.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 80,782 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.20, for a total transaction of $19,969,310.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total transaction of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,694 shares of company stock worth $28,400,426. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

