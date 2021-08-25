Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Shares Gap Up to $8.99

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.99, but opened at $9.58. Talos Energy shares last traded at $9.64, with a volume of 42 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. began coverage on shares of Talos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.60.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $886.67 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.02.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $303.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.94 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 82.72% and a negative return on equity of 10.97%. Equities analysts expect that Talos Energy Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 32,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $456,805.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 3,524,795 shares of company stock worth $60,436,411 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TALO. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 340.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 177.2% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 15,750.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 44.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Talos Energy by 29.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 87.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.