Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,928,319 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,588 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 1.0% of Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $592,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,253,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 809,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,280,000 after acquiring an additional 6,332 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 186,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,403,000 after buying an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 720,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,629,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1,245.1% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

TSM stock traded up $5.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.08. The company had a trading volume of 933,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,513,065. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $76.17 and a fifty-two week high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $612.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.4941 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.59%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TSM. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.