Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Shares of Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC) were down 0.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.52. Approximately 18,752 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 417% from the average daily volume of 3,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.53.

About Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

