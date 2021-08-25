Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.750-$1.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.14 billion-$1.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.04 billion.Synopsys also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.780-$6.830 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Synopsys from $314.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $318.75.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS traded down $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $324.28. The company had a trading volume of 16,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,284. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.80. The firm has a market cap of $49.48 billion, a PE ratio of 67.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.06. Synopsys has a 52 week low of $193.55 and a 52 week high of $325.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Synopsys will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Trac Pham sold 14,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.15, for a total value of $4,764,792.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,982,208.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.43, for a total transaction of $98,093.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 164,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,057,481.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 338,142 shares of company stock worth $105,648,052. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

Featured Article: Should I follow buy, hold and sell recommendations?



Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.