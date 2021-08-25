Swingby Achieves Market Cap of $26.55 Million (SWINGBY)

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. In the last seven days, Swingby has traded up 2.2% against the US dollar. Swingby has a market capitalization of $26.55 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Swingby coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Swingby

Swingby is a coin. It was first traded on July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 261,264,244 coins. Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Swingby’s official website is swingby.network/en . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Swingby’s official message board is swingby.network/en/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swingby should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

