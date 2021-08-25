Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Sun Life Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.20. Sun Life Financial reported earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Sun Life Financial will report full year earnings of $4.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.82. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.81 to $5.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sun Life Financial.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$50.96 price objective (down from C$73.00) on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.90.

Shares of SLF traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,438. Sun Life Financial has a twelve month low of $38.53 and a twelve month high of $55.07. The firm has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 11.76, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4386 per share. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLF. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,697,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $964,919,000 after buying an additional 1,298,097 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,111,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $933,443,000 after buying an additional 171,167 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,013,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $809,258,000 after buying an additional 1,639,565 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,466,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,773,000 after buying an additional 2,256,250 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Sun Life Financial by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 9,330,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $471,500,000 after buying an additional 28,343 shares during the period. 43.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

