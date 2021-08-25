Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 543,842 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30,680 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $53,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the second quarter worth about $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Thomson Reuters by 87.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $114.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.71. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 12 month low of $74.82 and a 12 month high of $116.15. The company has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 111.93%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TRI shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial lowered Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$135.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thomson Reuters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.20.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

